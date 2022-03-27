'Vaashi': Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh Tease Their 'family Tale' In Film's New Poster

After piquing fans' excitement with their first look poster from Vaashi, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have dropped yet another glimpse from their forthcoming film. The superstars, who are collaborating for the Malayalam flick directed by Vishnu G Raghav, can be seen sitting alongside and shedding smiles as they look at each other in the new poster

For the unversed, Keerthy will take on the role of advocate Madhavi Mohan, while the Minnal Murali superstar will appear as another advocate named Ebin Mathew. The film is being bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, while Kailas Menon is in charge of the film's music.

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's new poster from Vaashi revealed

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 27, Tovino dropped the poster as he teased fans about the upcoming 'family tale'. In the caption, he mentioned,"' A smile before the storm 'Meet Adv. Ebin & Adv.Madhavi! All set to present their family tale through 'Vaashi'." Take a look.

The new poster comes weeks after the duo's first look was revealed. The glimpse showed the duo clad in advocate gowns with documents in their hands. Dropping the poster, Keerthy wrote, "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it".

The film's shoot was wrapped in January this year, with Tovino dropping a trail of pictures with Keerthy and the whole team of Vaashi as they celebrated the occasion. Penning an appreciation post for his co-star and the makers, Tovino mentioned, "And it’s a wrap at Vaashi ! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable."

And it’s a wrap at Vaashi !

Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/UqBD34x4vF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Keerthy will also be seen alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film has already created massive buzz on social media with its songs Penny and Kalaavathi. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOVINOTHOMAS)