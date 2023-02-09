Vaathi Actress Samyuktha Drops Her Surname 'Menon'; Here's Why

Samyuktha recently announced her decision to drop her surname 'Menon'. The actress who was earlier known as Samyukhta Menon, revealed that she wants to be known by her first name. Citing the reason behind her surprising move, she said that her parents divorce played a crucial role in making her decision.

During a promotional event of her upcoming film Vaathi, Samyuktha said, "This thought occurred to me long back. When we are enrolled in a school, we need a name for official purposes. So, we never think so much back then. I always used to think about why people have this ‘tail’ behind their names. The thought grew on me when I became an actor."

"When I understood the responsibility of an actor, I realised I shouldn’t have the surname. When I want to see equality, humanity and love all around, keeping a surname makes it very contradictory to what I want. Also, my parents are divorced and my mother wished to not retain my father’s surname. I wanted to respect my mother’s feelings", she added.

The Bimbisara actress has even dropped her surname from all the social media platforms and the promotional content of her films. The clip where the actress opened up about her decision to drop her surname went viral in no time. The netizens lauded Samyukhta for the bold step she took and made her trend on Twitter.

More about Vaathi

Venky Atluri's directorial Vaathi is Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. The movie stars Dhanush and Samyukhta in lead roles. In the social drama, Dhanush will portray the role of a teacher and Samyukhta will play the role of his colleague, a biology teacher. The National award-winning actor has also wrote lyrics for a song.