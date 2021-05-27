'Vaathi Coming' Crosses 180 Million Views On Youtube, Netizens Trend The Song On Twitter

South Indian superstar Thalapthy Vijay's song Vaathi Coming from his blockbuster film Master has attained a new milestone recently. The viral track has crossed more than 180 million views on Youtube and ever since then, fans have been trending the song on all social media sites. The official social media handle of Sony Music South tweeted about the song achieving this major feat and slowly inching towards 200 million views.

Vaathi Coming crosses 180 million views on Youtube

Earlier this year in January, South star Thalapathy Vijay released his much-anticipated film titled Master, which went on to do well at the box office. One of the major highlights from the movie was the track Vaathi Coming, which has now garnered more than 180 million views on Youtube. The ardent fans and followers of the Master actor are celebrating this feat by trending the hashtag #VaathiComing on social media. The track was composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Gaana Balachander wrote the lyrics. The track from Master premiered on Youtube on January 27 and to date has garnered over 2.1 million likes.

Master was the first major South Indian film to be released in theatres after the lockdown in January this year. The blockbuster film starred Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi while Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj played supporting roles. It revolved around an alcoholic professor, J. D., who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, which is controlled by the nefarious Bhavani.

Vijay's upcoming projects

The 46-year-old actor is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Thalapathy 65. The movie is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. The first schedule of the film has been wrapped in Georgia and the shooting has currently come to a halt ever since the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the country. It is being reported that the film will hit screens on the occasion of Tamil New Year 2022. The project has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and the Vijay-starrer also has actor Aparna Das in a key role.

Image - Sony Music South

