'Vaathi Coming' Remix Video With Mohanlal's Dance Steps From Old Movie Goes Viral

Vaathi Coming music video from Thalapathy Vijay's 2021 film Master recently crossed a milestone of 140 Million views on YouTube. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it became Thalapathy Vijay's fourth music video to reach that milestone. Many people including movie stars are stepping up to make edits and Instagram reels using the track. Now the fans have created a special edit of Mohanlal dancing to Vaathi Coming and the video is going viral on the Internet.

Vaathi Coming remix video with classic Mohanlal song goes viral

The video is a fan edit in which the creator has taken scenes from Mohanlal's old song in which his dance looks in sync with the viral song Vaathi Coming. The video consists of scenes of Mohanlal tapping feet to the song Thanganaka Thillam Thillam from his movie Narasimham. However, in the edited video, it looked like Mohanlal was dancing to Vaathi Coming and fans are going gaga over the dance steps in the video. Check out Mohanlal's viral video-

The video was uploaded by Jis Remix on March 28, 2021, and is now getting several views, likes and comments. Many of the fans were amazed at how in sync the music was with the dance steps. Others were surprised to see some of the signature steps from the original song in the old Malayalam movie. Many people wrote compliments in Malayalam like "Amazing" and also said it was one of the best remakes of Vaathi Coming.

Earlier this week, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also incorporated the hit track Vaathi Coming in her latest Instagram Reels video. The video shared on Sunday featured montages of Deepika walking. She was seen walking on different occasions in various outfits and the video was mixed with the song playing in the background. She shared the video with the caption, "BTS of BTS!".

The IPL Team Sunrisers Hyderabad also used the track in their promotional video and caption David Warner was seen shaking shoulder to the video. David Warner took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS of the same in which he was seen dancing along with teammates Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capital's players R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Chris Woakes, and a few others were also seen dancing in the BTS of their promotional video.

Promo Image Source: Mohanlal's Instagram and Still from Vaathi Coming video

