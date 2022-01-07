'Vaathi': Dhanush Looks Like A School Student In The First Look Poster; Take A Look

After the success of Atrangi Re, megastar Dhanush has begun the shooting of his next bilingual film Vaathi. The actor has collaborated with director Venky Atluri for his next film titled Vaathi/Sir. The bilingual film will release in Tamil and Telegu. It will be titled Vaathi in Tamil while Sir in Telegu. While leaving fans on their toes and piquing their curiosity, the makers shared the first look poster of Dhanush.

The upcoming film that is being bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, has already begun its shooting. Apart from Dhanush, the film will also star actor Samyuktha Menon. The actor had announced the new project with a teaser that gave a glimpse about Dhanush’s character and describes him as ‘the ambitious journey of a common man.’ The clip begins from a dilapidated school and the classrooms that depict the background story of the film.

Vaathi makers release Dhanush's first look poster

Now as the filming progresses, the makers treated fans with a first look poster of Dhanush who seems to be playing a school student. In the pictures surfacing on social media, the actor can be seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a white shirt and blue pants as he looks at the crew. The picture looks from the shooting sets where Dhanush’s ace is not towards the camera and fans can only take notice of his costume. Going by the looks of the actor, it seems that his journey from school to other achievements in life will be documented through the film.

Earlier, several pictures from the muhurat ceremony were flooded by fans on social media. The pictures showed Dhanush posing with the clapper board and the director as they begin to shoot the film. Other pictures showed Dhanush posing with the team and crew on the auspicious occasion. Previously, the National Award-winning actor has shared the poster and wrote, “#vaathi #sir title motion poster.” Soon after the announcement,

Meanwhile, Dhanush is basking in the success of his latest Aanand L Rai directorial, Atrangi Re which stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar alongside him. The film was released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. This is now the first time Dhanush will join hands with the director. The duo had previously worked together in the 2013 film, Raanjhanaa.

IMAGE: Twitter/@ManobalaV