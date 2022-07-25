'Vaathi': Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of Character From Next Film, Check Teaser Release Date

Actor Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recently released Netflix film The Gray Man, in which he played a pivotal role alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and more. The actor is now all set for his next project, which is titled Vaathi in Tamil while Sir in Telegu. Dhanush took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his character as he announced the teaser release date, leaving his fans excited.

Dhanush shares glimpse of his character from upcoming film Vaathi/Sir

The actor took to his social media account and shared a glimpse of his character from the film. He was seen facing his back to the camera as he wrote on a blackboard. He wore a brown checked shirt and the poster intrigued fans about the storyline of the movie.

Through the poster, he announced that the Vaathi first look would be released on July 27, and the teaser of the film would release on July 28. The announcement left the actor's fans and followers excited, as they took to the comments section of the post to express their eagerness to catch a glimpse of Dhanush's next film.

Have a look at Dhanush in Vaathi/Sir poster here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to express their eagerness about the upcoming film. They flooded the comments section with fire and celebratory emoticons as they geared up for the release of the Vaathi teaser. A fan wrote, "Thalaivaa Can't wait", while others shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film that surfaced online over time.

This is not the first glimpse of the upcoming film that has surfaced online. It was at the beginning of the year that a poster featuring Dhanush was shared online, which saw him as a school student. He was seen in a school uniform with a white shirt, which he tucked into his blue trousers. He looked over his left shoulder, away from the camera, piquing fans' interest in the film. Netizens now await more details about the film like its release date, plot and more.

Image: Twitter/@sri50, @dhanush