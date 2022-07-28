'Vaathi' Teaser Out: Dhanush Plays Fierce Teacher As He Fights For The Right To Education

After garnering praises from across the world for her impeccable action in the latest crime drama The Gray Man, Dhanush is all set to leave the audience awestruck with his upcoming film Vaathi. While the makers of the film have not unveiled its release date, they are keeping Dhanush's fans posted about the movie. As the Maari star is celebrating his 39th birthday today, the makers of Vaathi unveiled its first-ever trailer.

Dhanush is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his action sequences in movies. With Vaathi, the actor will seemingly bring some amazing action but for a noble cause to the screens.

Vaathi's teaser begins with the narrator explaining how education comes at a hefty cost these days as he says, "Zero fees, zero education. More fees, more education. This is the trend now." The visuals show students struggling for their right to education while a man is heard saying, "If we send our best teachers to government schools, then who will come to us?" to which another man says, "But we depute only third grade junior teachers."

The serious dialogues are then followed by Dhanush's introduction as a junior teacher named Vaathi who works in an institution. However, he seemingly does a lot more than just teaching. The film's teaser further showcases Dhanush indulged in some fight sequences and promises a social drama packed with action. Taking to his Twitter handle, Dhanush penned, "Here is the teaser of my first bilingual film Vaathi," and unveiled the film's most awaited teaser.

Details about Vaathi

Vaathi is an upcoming action drama starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film will also see Samyuktha Menon as The Gray Man actorr's co-lead. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film is being bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The movie is a bilingual film and was shot simultaneously in Tamil as well as Telugu. Ahead of the film's teaser, its makers released its poster featuring Dhanush. In the poster, the actor could be seen deeply focused on his studies as he sat on a desk beside a huge bookshelf.

(Image: @atluri_venky/Instagram)