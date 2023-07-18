Vadivelu Starrer Maamannan To Stream On OTT In Less Than A Month Of Its Theatrical Release

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj starrer Maamannan will stream on Netflix from July 27, the platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles hit theaters on June 29. The Tamil political thriller opened to positive reviews.

3 things you need to know

The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj who is known for films like Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal.

AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

The film explores the themes of caste politics, reservation, and social injustice.

Maamannan gets a digital release date

Maamannan is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix on July 27. The official Twitter page of the streaming platform announced the news. Sharing a poster featuring Vadivelu and Udhyaynidhi, the platform wrote, "VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ AND AR RAHMAN TOGETHER!! We're seeing stars. #Maamannan, coming to Netflix on the 27th of July!"

(Poster of Maamannan | Image: Netflix/Twitter)

Maamannan to hit OTT in less than a month of its release

Maamannan released on June 29, opened to mixed-to-positive reviews at the box office. The film made on a reported budget of ₹35 crores, earned over ₹63 crores. However, the film in less than a month of its release, announced its OTT release date. The makers didn't reveal why they decided on an OTT release so soon.

All you need to know about Maamannan

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Keethy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi in the lead roles. The film is an anti-cast take on the 1992 film Thevar Magan. Maamannan is set in the Kongu belt of Tamil Nadu. The Mari Selvaraj directorial provides insight into electoral politics in the region. Vadivelu, who played a supporting character in the 1992 film, plays the titular character in the 2023 film. He plays the role of a Dalit MLA.

