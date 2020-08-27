Vaibhav Mangale To Sell His Beautiful Paintings And Raise Funds For Unemployed Artists

While many actors have learned new skills amid the lockdown, Marathi actor Vaibhav Mangale has taken his learnt skill to the next level by selling his paintings to raise funds for backstage artists. Vaibhav, who is popular for his acting as well as singing skills in the Marathi film industry, spent most of his time painting during lockdown. And now, he’s all set to help backstage artists who are suffering due to no work during the pandemic, by selling his skilled work.

Vaibhav Mangale sells paintings to help artists

Due to Covid-19 lockdown implemented by the government, theatres were closed and shoots came to a halt. This majorly affected the livelihoods of backstage artists who rely on daily wages. Several organisations and actors came together to raise funds and help backstage artists.

And now that shoots for TV shows and movies have resumed, there are rare chances of auditorium opening up. Thus, to help backstage artists, Vaibhav has decided to sell the paintings that he made during the lockdown. The funds collected from the sale will be given to needy artists.

While speaking to ABP, Mangale said that he started drawing as a hobby to pass time during the lockdown and soon started enjoyed it a lot. He then started using colours to add life to his drawings and in the past 5 months, the actor made around 100 beautiful paintings. Later, he came with the idea of selling his paintings and using the money to give it to deserving artists. He posted his pictures on Facebook and has been waiting for people to the response.

Vaibhav is a skilled painter and his Instagram account is proof of this. The actor has shared a number of paintings on his social media account. He initially started by stone paintings and then moved on to making scenery paintings on Canva. Currently, the actor has now started making portraits. So far, he has made nearly 100 paintings and plans to sell them. The Timepass actor’s paintings include portraits, abstracts, stills and nature paintings. The price of his paintings has been decided between ₹5000 and ₹10000.

