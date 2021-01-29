Vaibhav Tatwawaadi On Love For Theatre And Take On OTT Film Release

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's Marathi as well as Hindi movies have always made a mark on the viewers. The Coffee ani Barach Kahi actor was recently seen in Netflix's Tribhanga as Robindro. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actor mentioned his love for theatre. He also spoke about the difference between working on the sets of Bollywood and Marathi film sets. Read on to know more about Vaibhav's thoughts on OTT film release and more.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on his theatre stint

Vibhav Tatwawaadi is originally from Nagpur city. The actor did theatre in Nagpur after which his interest in acting grew. He moved to Pune to complete his graduation in Engineering from College of Engineering Pune. He also worked in a lot of plays when he was studying in Pune. In the interview, Vaibhav shared that he does miss doing theatre a lot. He added, "I cannot multitask thus doing theatre, films and web series together isn’t possible. I learnt a lot during the theatre as it is said that theatre is the best teacher for an actor. And I consider myself very lucky as I got to work with some of the stalwarts of Marathi theatre." He also made a special mention of veteran actor Reema Lagoo who helped in his initial acting career. She often mentioned him to mother's concerned about letting their children enter the film industry. Take a look at one of Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's plays from his college days.

Vaibhav on the difference between working in Marathi and Bollywood movies

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's Marathi movies like Bhetli Tu Punha, Coffee ani Barach Kahi, Shortcut and Kanha were loved by the audiences. Vaibhav made his Bollywood debut with Hunterrr and was later seen in several films like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika and Tribhanga in supporting roles. When asked about the difference between working on these sets Vaibhav shared that the only difference is the language. He said, "Ultimately as an actor, you must portray what is written in the script. If you see in both the industries, the technical aspect is the same. The equipment used in Marathi films are as good as those in Hindi films and passion is the same in both the industries."

Vaibhav's take on releasing films on OTT platforms

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's movies were often released in theatres except for his recent film Tribhanga which was custom made of Netflix. He said that watching a film in the theatre and watching it at home on your couch, both of these experiences are completely different. He added, "We can’t compare them both as each of them has their own aura. However, the industry was widely affected because of the pandemic. So today when people ask me whether you are planning to release it on an OTT platform or in a theatre, I really have no answer."

Vaibhav said that Tribhanga was made for Netflix, "But for other films that I have been working on, we still aren’t sure where to release those." He said that if one goes to measure the financial equation, a producer invests money to get good returns after the release. "But because of the pandemic, this got disrupted. And even though theatres are open with 50 % capacity, recovery is still a major issue. So, OTT has definitely been a blessing in disguise for lots of producers. So according to me, the two platforms will complement each other in the future hopefully," he shared.

