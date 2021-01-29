Vaibhav Tatwawaadi On Working With Anjali Patil In Upcoming Romantic Film

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was recently seen playing Robindra in Netflix's Tribhanga. In an exclusive interview with Republic world, the actor revealed his next project with Anjali Patil. He spoke about why he chose to do this Hindi film. Read further to know more about Vaibhav's first Hindi feature film as a lead actor.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on working with Anjali Patil

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Anjali were seen as together in ZEE5's original series Hutatma 2. The two are extremely good friends and will be seen again in a Bollywood film. Vaibhav mentioned that the romance genre is very close to his heart. He has worked in several Marathi Romantic films. He said, "I haven’t gotten a chance to explore this genre in Hindi Cinema myself. Since I am extremely comfortable doing Romantic genre, I thought it would be great to make my Bollywood debut as a lead with this genre. When director Makarand Mane read the script to me, I instantly fell in love with it." He also shared that Anjali liked the script and the two signed it immediately.

Makarand Mane's film Ringaan had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. While Anjali Patil's Naa Bangaaru Talli also received a special mention at the 2013's National Film Awards. Vaibhav shared that his confidence was boosted as he got a chance to work with these two people who have won national awards. He added, "People with such talent had faith in me that I could pull this off which boosted my confidence even more. Imagine working with 2 national award-winning people. You simply sense the abundance of talent that’s around you." The film was shot in Pune and it is currently in the post-production stage. The dates or the platform chosen for the film hasn't been revealed as of now.

On the work front

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's movies like Coffee ani Barach Kahi, Hunterrr, Bajirao Mastani, Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari, Bhetali Tu Punha, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Manikarnika have entertained the audience over the years. His role in Bajirao Mastani as Chimaji Appa was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience. Anjali Patil on the other hand was seen in films across various languages. She was even seen in a Sri Lankan film, With You Without You for which she won the Presidential Film Awards in Colombo Sri Lanka as the best actress. She was seen in several other films like Newton, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Mirzya and Finding Fanny. Makarand is known for his films Ringan and Kaagar.

