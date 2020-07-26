Did You Know Vaidehi Parashurami 'accidentally' Got Her Debut Film At The Age Of 17?

Ever since her debut in the Marathi film Ved Lavi Jeeva, Vaidehi Parashurami has carved a niche for herself in the Marathi film industry. The 28-year-old has been in the limelight over the years for delivering back to back hit films at the box office along with garnering applause for her stellar performance in multiple films. However, lesser do people know that the Marathi leading lady had no passion for acting an is an accidental actor.

Vaidehi got her first Marathi film 'accidentally'

In an interview with an online portal, Vaidehi Parashurami opened up about not being from an acting background and spilled the beans about getting a break in films at the age of 17. Vaidehi stated that she is a kathak dancer and started learning the classical dance form since seventh grade. She continued saying she does not come from an acting background and neither had the passion of becoming an actor. However, she 'accidentally' got her first Marathi film at the age of 17 and realised that she enjoys acting and felt she'd probably like to continue doing so, said Vaidehi herself.

Shedding some more light on her film choices, the Vrundavan actor stated that she did a lot of experiments after marking her debut in the film industry. The actor added that she also got several opportunities to try and prove her talent in several shows and ads as well. She concluded saying she continued her acting career in Marathi films alongside ads and shows to eventually realize that it is what she wants to do in her life.

Meanwhile, Vaidehi's last release at the silver screens was the Marathi film, Ani...Dr Kashinath Ghanekar. The film was a biopic of the legendary stage and film actor, Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. In addition to being a critically successful film, the biopic faired well at the box-office as well. The 28-year old played the lead role in the film alongside Subodh Bhave. Ani...Dr Kashinath Ghanekar also featured renowned actors like Sonali Kulkarni and Prasad Oak in pivotal roles. In the same year, Vaidehi also shared the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop film, Simmba. She essayed the role of Akruti Dave in the comedy action drama.

