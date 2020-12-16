Vairamuthu Ramasamy Hospitalised In Chennai Due To Chest Pain? Details Here

Lyricist, novelist and poet Vairamuthu Ramasamy is among the well-known figures in the Tamil literary world. He began his career by writing the song, Pon Maalai Pozhuthu and went on to pen several hit songs such as Kannadicha, Mallige Poo, Thalaiva and more. Talking about Vairamuthu, a recent report revealed that the lyricist is hospitalised in Chennai due to sudden chest pain.

According to News18, it is also being reported that Vairamuthu Ramasamy visited the hospital for a regular check-up today morning and has returned home. However, an official word about Vairamuthu Ramasamy’s health is still being awaited. As the news began to make rounds on the internet, fans were worried and went on to share get well soon posts of the poet.

Vairamuthu Me Too controversy

During the #MeToo movement, Vairamuthu made headlines after being accused of sexual assault by singer Chinmayi Sripada and a few others in the industry. Vairamuthu, however, refuted all the allegations and said they were "filled with ulterior motives" Many anonymous social media accounts have accused Vairamuthu of having sexually assaulted them in the hostels he owns in the last few years.

On allegations of sexual harassment, Vairamuthu was also no longer a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The makers announced the official announcement of the films cast and crew, but the name of the lyricists remained absent. It has been verified from unknown sources, according to a news portal, that Vairamuthu is no longer part of the film.

About the poet

Vairamuthu, who made his debut as a Tamil cinema songwriter in 1980 with the song 'Ithu Oru Ponmalai Poothu' in 'Shadows' of Bharathiraja, has gone on to earn heaps of fans' acclaim for his hard work and accomplishments. He has written over 7,500 songs and poems throughout his 40-year film career, which has earned him seven National Awards.

In addition to songs, in the world of Tamil literature, he has published more than 30 books of poetry and novels. Vairamuthu has collaborated with over 150 composers, including Ilayaraja and AR Raghuvan. Vairamuthu, received various awards, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

