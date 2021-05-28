Vairamuthu's Literary Award Under Reconsideration By ONV Cultural Academy: Reports

Vairamuthu is one of the popular movie lyricists and poets from the Tamil movie industry. He recently became the talk of the town when the ONV Cultural Academy decided to honour him with the Kurup Literary Award but numerous people from the Malayalam movie industry criticised their decision as he was allegedly accused of sexual harassment. The academy then issued a statement that stated how they will be reconsidering their decision.

ONV Cultural Academy to reconsider Vairamuthu's award?

The artist has won over seven national awards in his entire career so far and as he approached to win yet another prestigious award, the Malayalam film industry stood against that decision. As per several reports, the artist was accused of sexual harassment under the Me Too Movement in 2018 by several women of the industry as well as from outside.

And as the people from the movie industry have been criticising the decision of ONV Cultural Academy to honour him with a prestigious award, they have issued a statement, “At the instance of the selection committee, the award is now under reconsideration.” The Chairman of the ONV Cultural Academy, Adoor Gopalakrishnan even mentioned earlier how the award was being given to the artist for his excellence in writing and not for his personal character. He further stated how he had no idea whether the jury knew about the charges against him and stated how he felt that awards should not be decided on the basis of character. He even mentioned how he does not interfere with the decisions of the jury.

Around 17 women including singer Chinmayi Sripada, journalist Sandhya Menon, Bhuvana Seshan, and others called out the Tamil artist, Vairamuthu and accused him of sexual harassment. The artist, on the other hand, denied all the allegations and mentioned that he was ready to face any legal action.

ONV Cultural Academy’s Kurup Literary Award consists of a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 and a citation and this time, the jury included poet Prabha Varma, Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Anil Vallathol, and writer Alankode Leelakrishnan. The patrons included MT Vasudevan Nair, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and KJ Yesudas, and many other personalities namely Prabha Varma, RS Babu, MA Baby, MK Muneer, and Benoy Viswam who are a part of the Academy.

IMAGE: VAIRAMUTHU'S TWITTER

