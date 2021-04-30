'Vakeel Saab' Box-office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Flick Does Not Reach Break-even Point

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab received massive attention from the viewers since its release. The courtroom drama marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to the film industry after three years. The film, which is based on the Bollywood movie Pink, garnered over Rs 32.24 crores on the first day of its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the Vakeel Saab box-office collection failed to reach its break-even point in the end.

Vakeel Saab's worldwide box-office collection

Pawan Kalyan enjoys a huge fanbase due to which his comeback film faced great success on the very first day despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the second wave of COVID-19 did affect the film's success as it failed to reach its break-even target after closing worldwide. Night curfew and several other restrictions imposed in the states largely affected the success rate of the film. As per FilmiBeat, the film had a pre-release business of Rs. 89.35 crores which set its break-even target to be Rs. 90 crores. However, despite positive Vakeel Saab reviews, the film's worldwide collection stands at Rs. 86.10 crores. The film is now an above-average film that lacked a few crores from entering the 100 crore club.

As per the report by FilmiBeat, Vakeel Saab made a business of a total of Rs. 78.63 crores collectively in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film grossed Rs 3.66 crores from Karnataka and the rest of the country. Its overseas collection stood at Rs. 3.82 crores making a total of Rs. 86.10 crores worldwide.

Vakeel Saab's OTT release

After the theatrical run of the Telugu courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab, the film, was set for its digital release. On April 27, 2021, Amazon Prime declared the arrival of the film via social media. It released on the OTT giant today on April 30, 2021.

Details about Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Bollywood film, Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu. The Telugu version stars the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan, in the lead role. The theme of the film revolves around sexual abuse and the importance of content. Pawan Kalyan played the role of a criminal lawyer named Konidela Satyadev, who decides to help three women to fight against a powerful politician's son. This Venu Sriram-directorial also cast Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Anjali.

