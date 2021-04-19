'Vakeel Saab' Box Office Day 10: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Moves Towards Rs 100 Cr Mark

Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab released on April 9, 2021, and has been earning well at the Box Office. Vakeel Saab Box Office collection is heading towards Rs 100 crore mark. Since there were no major releases with the film, it received a huge response from the audience. Here are the Vakeel Saab Box Office collections on the 10th day of its release.

Vakeel Saab Box Office collection on Day 10

Vakeel Saab's release was a theatrical one unlike some of the major digital releases during the pandemic. According to the Filmibeats reports, Pawan Kalyan's movie's collection saw a decline after the second week as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The pandemic and the restrictions on theatres in several states disrupted the inflow of people who wanted to watch the film in theatres. As the film entered the 10th day, it had a fair collection between Rs 1-1.5 crore. The 10-day total of the film now stands at Rs 74.2 crore net. The gross figures are Rs 114.9 crore.

On the first day of Vakeel Saab's release, the film managed to have a massive collection of Rs 32.24 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the second and third day, the film earned 10.74 crores and Rs 10.39 crores, respectively. The film's pre-release business garnered an amount of Rs 89.95 crore.

More about Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is a Telugu legal drama film directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. The movie is a remake of Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's Hindi film Pink. Pawan Kalyan's movie stars actors like Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan. The plot of the film revolves around sexual abuse and the importance of consent.

The film is about three women, Pallavi Vemula, Zarina and Divya Nayak who get caught up in a crime scene while a lawyer named Adv. Konidela Satyadev helps them clear their names and solve the case. The shoot of the film had begun in January 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film is currently the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2021 and the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Take a look at the trailer of Vakeel Saab here.

Promo Image source: Still from Vakeel Saab