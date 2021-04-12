'Vakeel Saab' Box Office Update: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Continues To Dominate Overseas

Vakeel Saab has released overseas and has been garnering tremendous love from fans. The film already went on to become a huge success in India and seems to amass equal appreciation from the fans overseas as well. The box office numbers reveal that the film has been performing significantly well overseas and has maintained its strong run during the weekend. Upon sharing the numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will most likely have a big collection coming in from the overseas box office.

About Vakeel Saab box office update overseas

Vakeel Saab has majorly released in Australia and New Zealand where a number of fans flocked to theatres to watch the movie. It was reported that in Australia, Vakeel Saab went on to collect $147,571 on Friday and $64,286 on Saturday. Therefore, the two-day collection for Vakeel Saab in Australia came up to â‚¹1.21 crore approximately. The film further went on to collect good numbers at the New Zealand box office as well by earning approximately â‚¹10.10 lakhs over the weekend. The break up came as, $10,667 on Friday and $8,552 on Saturday. Thus the judicial drama seems to be having a good run at the overseas market with steady collections.

More about Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab released on April 9 and saw Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Anaya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali. It is a Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink and marks Pawan Kalyan's return to the big screen after three years. The movie has been directed by Venu Sriram and features a number of subtle changes from the original. The movie opened to a positive response from critics as well as the audience. It has done a record-breaking business at the Telugu box office, so far.

The initial release of the film was scheduled to be in May of 2020 however due to the pandemic the release was delayed. Makers of the film refused to release the move on OTT platforms and chose to wait until situations normalise. They promised the fans that the film will get a theatrical release and thus after a long wait fans eventually saw the release of Vakeel Saab in theatres.

