'Vakeel Saab' Fame Anjali To Star In Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Starrer 'RC15'

South Indian actor Anjali, recently took to her verified Instagram handle and confirmed being part of Shankar's directorial venture, RC15, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The actor, who rose to fame with Pawan Kalyan-led film, Vakeel Saab, dropped several pictures as she was on her way to the sets of the film. She also expressed excitement for being part of the big-budget film.

Anjali confirms being part of Ram Charan's RC15

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anjali posted a series of selfies where she can be seen sitting in a car. She can be seen wearing a black floral outfit and a pair of dark shades. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Get a job you don’t need a vacation from (black heart emoticon). On my way to #rc15 sets."

Ram Charan, who is busy with several projects like RRR and Acharya, will be seen in the next PAN India venture which is tentatively titled RC15. The film also stars Shershaah star Kiara Advani, along with Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra. The fans will get to witness the refreshing chemistry between Ram and Kiara for the first time.

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla reported that the team of the film has already commenced shooting in Andhra Pradesh and they had started the next schedule on February 10. The first schedule of the film commenced in September last year in Pune, Satara and Phaeton. Helmed by Shankar, the film marks his first straight Telugu flick as well as his first collaboration with Ram Charan. Additionally, it is also Dil Raju's 50th production venture.

Sharing the poster of the film earlier, Kiara wrote, "Excitement level beyond 💯for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu."

Furthermore, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's directorial film, RRR and his next film, Acharya which also stars his father Chiranjeevi. On the other hand, Kiara is also gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.

