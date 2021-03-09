'Vakeel Saab' Releases Special Poster With Leading Ladies On Occasion Of Women's Day

Vakeel Saab is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of 2021. The movie has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since it was announced. It is the Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The movie will see Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as a part of Vakeel Saab's cast. The audience was in for a surprise today as the makers of Vakeel Saab launched a special poster of the movie today on the occasion of Women's Day 2021. For all the people who are wondering about Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Vakeel Saab’s new poster, here is a look at it below:

Vakeel Saab releases a special poster on Women's Day 2021

The movie is being released by Sri Venkateswara Creations who shared the new poster on their official Twitter handle. The new poster of Pawan Kalyan's movie features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla with himself in the middle. Pawan Kalyan is seen sitting on a chair with the book Women law and Criminal Justice in one hand and a baseball bat in the other as the three girls stand behind him with poker faces.

The poster also gave a Happy Women’s day message. Women's Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world today on March 8, 2021. The makers captioned the poster of Pawan Kalyan's latest movie as, “Here's wishing all the women out there a #HappyWomensDay from team #VakeelSaab” They also tagged the team of Vakeel Saab in the tweet. Here is a look at the new poster of Pawan Kalyan's movie.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's New Song 'Sathyameva Jayathe' From 'Vakeel Saab' Raging On Social Media

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Teaser Called 'disappointing' Over Snub To Female Characters

Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Vakeel Saab

The fans have been excited about the movie for quite some time now. In the thread of this new poster, various fans showed their excitement for the movie through their tweets. Pawan Kalyan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for its release as the movie will see their favourite actor stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes as a lawyer. Vakeel Saab's cast also features Shruti Haasan in an important role. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju with music by S Thaman. Thala Ajith had played the lead role in the Tamil remake of the movie.

The makers recently released a song from the movie. A lyrical video of the song Satyameva Jayate was released. The entire song is focused on Pawan Kalyan with vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and Prudhvi Chandra with S. Thaman headlining the music. Here is a look at the song from Vakeel Saab.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's New Song From 'Vakeel Saab' Tribute To Actor's Larger-than-life Personality

Also Read | Vakeel Saab Teaser Review: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film Teaser Overlooks The Women

Image Credits: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.