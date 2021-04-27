'Vakeel Saab' Starring Pawan Kalyan To Release On Amazon Prime Video

South superstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, the makers announced on Tuesday. Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink released on April 9.

The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, who is implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names. In the remake version, Kalyan will be playing the character essayed by Bachchan.

Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed Vakeel Saab and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Vakeel Saab On Amazon Prime from 30th this month... Those who have not seen the film in cinemas can watch it on Amazon now... #VakeelSaab #PawanKalyan #PSPK #AmazonPrime — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 27, 2021

Kapoor has also remade "Pink" in the Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled Nerkonda Paarvaai.

About 'Vakeel Saab'

Vakeel Saab performed extremely well at the Box Office and made a sum of almost Rs. 135 crore within 11 days, per reports by The Hans. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021 and the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The movie marks the comeback of actor Pawan Kalyan after a break of three years.

The movie also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan. It is directed by Venu Sriram, with Dil Raju and Sirish bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects banner. The movie has S.Thaman on board as the music producer, which marked the first collaboration between him and Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab has its cinematography led by PS Vinod, with Prawin Pudi as the editor. The movie’s filming kicked off last year in January 2020 and was set to release on May 15, 2020, but it was pushed ahead following the COVID-19 pandemic, finally releasing on April 9, 2021.

