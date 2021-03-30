Vakeel Saab Trailer: Fans Go Crazy Over Pawan Kalyan's Powerful Comeback

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced on Monday, March 29 that he is making a big comeback into Telugu cinema after a long hiatus of 3 years with his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. The movie Vakeel Saab is an adaptation of the 2016 Bollywood courtroom drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi among others.

Vakeel Saab trailer out

Helmed by Sriram Venu, the 2-minute trailer of the movie has crossed over 15 million views on Youtube. The trailer shows Pawan Kalyan dressed as a lawyer indulging in some high action courtroom drama. The trailer starts with Prakash Raj, the accused's lawyer, shaming the three girls by asking them humiliating and embarrassing questions about the incident in which they claimed to be attacked by a group of young men. The questions asked range from thoughts about their dressing sense to their lifestyle choices. The girls are character shamed when Pawan Kalyan steps in to fight for the rights of the three women.

The plot of the film revolves around 3 independent girls who are roommates as well who are molested by a group of powerful young men and now have to fight against them in court to prove their innocence. Other than Pawan Kalyan, the Vakeel Saab cast also includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla playing the role of the 3 girls along with Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Vamsi Krishna and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The movie will also have a cameo by actor Shruti Hassan.

Netizens react to Vakeel Saab trailer

Fans of the actor were spotted creating a ruckus at Sangam Theatre in Vishakapatnam after the trailer was released. The hysterical fans were seen running to the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor in Vakeel Saab's trailer and broke the glass of the theatre during the commotion. The video originally posted by ANI has since gone viral on the Internet.

Meanwhile, netizens and fans of the actor also took to their Twitter space to express their first reaction to the trailer of Vakeel Saab. Read some of the fan reactions right below:

“Kurchondi nandaji!!!” What a smashing trailer ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© feels so good to see Kalyan mama like this ðŸ˜ https://t.co/QGVs1u0mmQ #VakeelSaabTrailer #VakeelSaabOnApril9th https://t.co/hq8YNnXcdg — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 29, 2021

#Vakeelasaab trailer balances the content with PSPK’s charisma. It’s going to be an interesting court drama between Prakash Raj & PSPK. @i_nivethathomas, @yoursanjali look fragile/vulnerable.



Waiting for April 9th ðŸ‘#vakeelsaabtrailer #VakeelSaabTrailerMania pic.twitter.com/l85n5mZPbg — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 29, 2021

Even as Many Film Industry’s are struggling to attract even half decent crowds to theatres. #VakeelSaabTrailer has been celebrated like a festival In theatres last evening. Just another day in Tollywood!. pic.twitter.com/zIf7SpQxMF — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 30, 2021

Vakeel Saab release date

Pawan Kalyan's highly antici[pated comeback film Vakeel Saab is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9, 2021.

Promo Image Courtesy: Screenshot from Vakeel Saab trailer