Vakeel Saab Trailer Out - Fans Pour In Love For Pawan Kalyan's Legal Action Drama

Vakeel Saab is the upcoming movie of one of the celebrated artists from the Telugu movie industry, Pawan Kalyan. As the Vakeel Saab trailer was recently released online, it received numerous responses from the audiences. The trailer of the film so far has reached ten million views on YouTube and has been increasing rapidly. Read ahead to see how the audience has been reacting to the Vakeel Saab trailer and know more details about Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie.

Watch Vakeel Saab trailer

Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated movie, Vakeel Saab trailer was recently released by producer Dil Raju on YouTube. Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu legal drama movie was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now have a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. The trailer sees Pawan Kalyan’s powerful role in the film with other pivotal actors delivering a promising performance. The trailer also gives a glimpse of how the movie will focus on an important subject of women empowerment.

The audience shared their opinion on the Vakeel Saab trailer in the comments in which they stated how much they loved the trailer while many others mentioned how they were glad to know about the release of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie, Vakeel Saab. Some of the fans also wrote that they were expecting the Vakeel Saab trailer to cross millions of views and added how it was extraordinary. Many of the fans also dropped in hearts symbols for Pawan Kalyan and wished him all the best for his new movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie.



Vakeel Saab plot

Vakeel Saab plot will follow the lives of three independent girls, who accidentally get involved in an incident of an attempt to molestation and later fight against the culprits in the court. The movie will be the remake of a famous Hindi film, Pink, and as depicted in the trailer, Vakeel Saab plot will be slightly different to that showcased in Pink.

Vakeel Saab cast

Apart from Pawan Kalyan in the lead, other Vakeel Saab cast members to include actors namely Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Vamsi Krishna, Subbaraju and others. Actor Shruti Haasan will also be a part of the film essaying a significant cameo role.

