Vakeel Saab's Box Office Collection Inches Towards 100cr Club As It Enters Day 8

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been garnering positive reviews from viewers as well as critics. Vakeel Saab's box office collections so far have been great. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan's film is slowly inching towards the 100 crore club. The movie released on 9th April 2021 and earned an impressive 32.24 crore on its first day. Take a look at Vakeel Saab's day 8 box office collection.

Vakeel Saab's box office collection

Vakeel Saab marks lead actor Pawan Kalyan's comeback to movies after 3 years. According to Filmibeat, the movie earned 32.24 crores followed by Rs 10.74 crore and Rs 10.39 crore respectively on days 2 and 3. Vakeel Saab's day 8 box office collection saw a decline in collections as it only acquired an amount between Rs 1-2 crore. The movie in total has reportedly collected over 72 crores (gross 100 crores) since its release, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2021. Famous movie critic Taran Adarsh's Twitter account reported that the film collected a gross of A$211,857 and NZ$19,220 at the Australian and New Zealand box offices in the first two days respectively.

According to Filmibeat, these are Vakeel Saab's box office collections:

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8- Rs. 1-2 crore



Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi movie Pink, which released in the year 2016. The original movie featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The Telugu movie features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also features actors like Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram. The movie follows the story of a criminal lawyer named Konidela Satyadev, played by Kalyan, as he helps three young girls to fight a case against the son of a powerful politician.

Source: Stills from the movie