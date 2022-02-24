Valimai: 1 Injured After Petrol Bomb Hurled At Actor Ajith Fans Outside Cinema Hall In TN

Coimbatore, Feb 24 (PTI) One person was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' here early on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 AM, when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area here when the duo came on a bike and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing, police said.

Kumar sustained minor injuries in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area, they said.

Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime.

Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident.

Investigation is underway, they added.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others released worldwide today. PTI NVM

ROH

About Valimai

While Ajith Kumar essays the lead role of a daring police officer, the upcoming movie has a lot to offer apart from Ajith's action-packed stunts. Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the movie stars Huma Qureshi, Katrikey Gummakonda and Selva in significant roles. With the music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Touted to be a gripping action-thriller, the plot of the film revolves around the life of an IPS officer Arjun. He is assigned to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case. To know what ensues later watch Valimai in your nearest theatres from February 24 onwards.