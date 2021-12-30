'Valimai': Ajith Kumar Film's Trailer To Release Today; Here's Everything Fans Can Expect

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/Kokki_Kumaru2.0
Makers of the upcoming film Valimai starring Ajith in the titular role, have been keeping fans on their toes for a long for any update on the film. Now, much to the surprise, the makers are all set to release the highly anticipated trailer today. With the trailer announcement that is trending on social media, excited fans have been sharing their happiness along with major highlights that can be expected from the intriguing video. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film has wrapped up its shoot and is currently in its post-production stage.
Billed as a full-fledged actioner, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The official Twitter page of Zee Studios shared the announcement and revealed that the trailer will release at 6:30 pm. The 3-minute trailer is expected to pack a punch and will be high on action quotient. Valimai has set huge expectations among Ajith fans since its inception as it will be his first film to hit the big screens after two years.
WE CAN’T KEEP CALM!!!— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) December 30, 2021
Finally, the wait is over. #ValimaiTrailer comes your way today at 6:30 PM😎. #Valimai
PS: KEEP YOUR EARPHONES HANDY!#AjithKumar #HVinoth @thisisysr @BayViewProjOffl @sureshchandraa @vigneshshivN @sidsriram @SonyMusicSouth #NiravShah pic.twitter.com/SLgoZIXk05
Ajith who will be seen playing the role of a cop has been increasing the curiosity of the fans with his thriller looks and action sequences in the upcoming film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, and the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The teaser and whistle theme music of Ajith starrer look every bit captivating and prove Valimai is bound to be a power-packed entertainer.
The rage begins at 6.30pm #ValimaiTrailer #VALIMAITrailerFeast #HVinoth #BoneyKapoor— Nafeesmilhar (@nafees_302) December 30, 2021
7 Hours To Go For Mr. #Ak Entry 🏍💥🤛#ValimaiTrailer Will going to Make a History In South indian Cinema 🔥#VALIMAITrailerFeast#Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/QOK7Ct9l2x— 🥀மலர் விழி 👣 (@itz_Malarvizhi) December 30, 2021
#ValimaiTrailer From Today 😎❗#Valimai #AK #VALIMAITrailerFeast #ValimaiTrailerOnSonySouth pic.twitter.com/VEniYv5lmu— 𝕎ℂ 𝕊𝕥𝕦𝕕𝕚𝕠𝕤 (@WCStudiosOffl) December 30, 2021
#VALIMAITrailerFeast #ValimaiTrailer #Valimai #AjithKumar— NSP.Niershan (@niershan) December 30, 2021
Marana waiting.......⏳💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/7bROuCu8DK
Meanwhile, on the other hand, fans of the film and the actor are super excited to witness Ajith’s stupendous acting and are looking forward to watching the spectacular video soon. Ahead of the release, frenzied fans have been sharing their excitement on the same. One of the users shared the trailer time and wrote, “The rage begins at 6.30 pm #ValimaiTrailer #VALIMAITrailerFeast #HVinoth #BoneyKapoor.” Another user started the count down and wrote, “7 Hours To Go For Mr. #Ak Entry…#ValimaiTrailer Will going to Make a History In South Indian Cinema .” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Valimai Tamil trailer releasing from today @ 6.30 pm.”
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.