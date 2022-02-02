'Valimai': Ajith Kumar Starrer Thriller Gets A Release Date, To Hit Theatres In February

As the situation in the county witnessed a slight improvement, several big production houses are announcing the release date of the upcoming magnum projects. One such in the pipeline is Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai. The film that suffered multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic, is now finally slated to release theatrically on February 24.

Producer Boney Kapoor who is bankrolling the project took to Twitter and shared the exciting news with a film’s poster. The poster showed lead Ajith wearing sunglasses as he looks down while thinking about something. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide.”

Valimai release date announced

With the film releasing on February 24, it will lock horns with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Valimai will feature Ajith playing the role of a police officer, Arjun, while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist in Valimai. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers earlier announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu languages fueling the anticipation of the audience. Valimai had earlier joined the list of movies being postponed due to the rising cases of COVID. The movie was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Pongal 2022 as millions of fans across the nation expressed their anticipation for the same via social media. However, it seems like cine buffs will have to wait a little longer to catch the movie in theatres.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had shared a picture with Ajith Kumar on Instagram where the two were seen twinning in black shirts and trousers while posing. "Ajith’s visit to my Mumbai production office (sic),” Boney wrote as a caption along with the picture. Previously, makers of Valimai dropped a note announcing the postponement of the film which also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Gurbani Judge among others. The decision to postpone the movie was taken in favour of putting forward public safety and following protocols amidst rising concerns of the coronavirus infection.

IMAGE: Twitter/ValimaiFanpage/PTI