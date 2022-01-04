'Valimai': Amid Omicron Scare, Ajith Kumar-starrer Release Unchanged; Check Premiere Date

Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, several big production houses have been pushing the release date of their upcoming releases. Despite all the odds, the makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, have kept the release date unchanged. The film is expected to hit the big screens on January 13, Thursday.

After SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 widespread transmission that has taken a steep rise, fans of the upcoming film Valimai were left worried about the film’s release date. However, after a long wait, the makers shared an update on Twitter with a short video.

Valimai makers reveal the release date

Huma Qureshi who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film took to Twitter and made the announcement. “Experience the POWER OF #VALIMAI, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Releasing Worldwide on 13th January 2022.” The video shows Ajith performing high-octane action stunts. There is a certain sequence in the video that shows a car swinging in the air while explosives are in the background as Ajith Kumar walks towards the enemies.

The video has piqued curiosity of the frenzied fans who are excited to watch the film in theatres. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the trailer. The trailer showed Ajith and Kartikeya further getting engaged in a deadly cat and mouse chase. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth while Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor have bankrolled it. In the movie, Ajith will be playing the role of a cop who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is the main antagonist of the movie. The action thriller film has been written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. This film marked the second collaboration between Ajith, and director Vinoth and after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. Billed as a full-fledged actioner, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, fans of the film and the actor are super excited to witness Ajith’s stupendous acting and are looking forward to watching the spectacular film soon. Ahead of the release, frenzied fans have been sharing their excitement on the same.

Image: Twitter/@humasqureshi/@AjithKumar_Official_