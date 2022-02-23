South megastar Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller flick, Valimai. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Wednesday evening, producer Boney Kapoor took to social media to share yet another exciting promo of the film, thereby leaving netizens excited.

Boney Kapoor shares power-packed promo of Valimai

Just a day ahead of Valimai's release, Boney Kapoor shared a power-packed teaser featuring Ajith Kumar in a macho avatar. Be it weilding a gun or defeating enemies, the new promo aptly gives a glimpse of the nerve-wrecking scenes that the movie has in store for fans. The final teaser begins with the opening line 'Power is a state'. In the very next second, a fierce Huma Qureshi appears firing a gun as she aims to defeat the bad guys.

Ajith Kumar, who essays the role of an IPS officer, will be seen performing many bike stunts in Valimai and the latest promo is a testimony to it. Actor Karthikeya and Bani J appear to be the anatagonists as they plot against Ajith Kumar to wreck havoc. While sharing the final promo of the movie, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Power will unleash tomorrow with #Valimai! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on 24th February 2022." Take a look at the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A user while responding to the promo wrote, "Theatres are gonna Blast," another said, "Just nailed the scenes." A slew of fans also expressed that they are eagerly waiting for the film's release. Meanwhile, fire and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post. Check out how fans are reacting here:

South actor Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter to extend best wishes as Valimai gears up to hit the silver screen. The star tweet, "All the best #AjithKumar sir for #Valimai tomorrow. Congratulations @ActorKartikeya on your Tamil debut. All the best to entire team." Take a look:

The action-thriller is all set to hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24. Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the music score of the movie given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor