Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai was finally released today i.e February 24 in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. Touted as one of the most highly anticipated South Indian ventures, the craze and hype around the film was reflected in the record-breaking pre-release business in Tamil Nadu along with several other states. Fans appeared charged up to witness the mass actioner despite the film's numerous postponements.

On February 24, the team and cast of Valimai attended the first-day-first show of the film in Chennai. Actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya and producer Boney Kapoor received a grand welcome at the venue as hordes of fans cheered loudly outside the theatre. Watch the video here.

Boney Kapoor's car bathed in milk and curd

As per the visuals from Chennai that surfaced online, producer Boney Kapoor, who is backing the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, can be seen entering the venue in his car. Ardent fans of Valimai surrounded the producer and splattered milk and curd across his car in a gesture of grand welcome to the filmmaker. The videos and pictures from the theatre venue were widely circulated as fans celebrated the release of the movie.

Boney Kapoor will never Come for screening in Tamil Nadu 😂👍#Valimai wtf did these guys did to his car lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2fzV9vZJWp — `` (@KohlifiedGal) February 24, 2022

Similarly, Huma Qureshi took to her social media to share the craziness and excitement exhibited by fans at the first-day-first show of Valimai in Chennai. In the video titled, ''The power of #Valimai 🔥💯 #FirstDayFirstShow absolute madness'', the actor can be seen expressing her astonishment while looking at the scene before her where fans surrounded her car and cheered for the film. She was seen smiling and waving at them.

More about 'Valimai'

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the film minted around Rs 64.50 crore in Tamil Nadu while it collected over Rs 76 crore across the country in the pre-release business. With additional Rs 20 crore collected from overseas, the film has almost joined the Rs 100 crore club. Helmed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar played the role of Arjun Kumar IPS.in the Tamil film while Kartikeya essayed the role of the antagonist of the movie. The film revolves around the cop hunting down a group of criminals on bikes.

Image: Twitter/@iammoviebuff007/boneykapoor