'Valimai' Box Office: Ajith Kumar-starrer Joins ₹200 Crore Club In Worldwide Collections

Ajith Kumar was most recently seen in 'Valimai', which was one of the actor's most anticipated films, that hit the big screens on February 24, 2022

Ajith Kumar was most recently seen in Valimai, which was one of the actor's most anticipated films, that hit the big screens on February 24, 2022. The film was hailed by the audience and critics alike and created a buzz upon its release. Valimai has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office and has now entered the prestigious ₹200 Cr club in global collections.

Valimai box office collection

Produced by Boney Kapoor, news about the Valimai box office collection has been making headlines for its outstanding numbers. According to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Ajith Kumar-starrer minted a whopping ₹ 202.64 Cr as of March 5, 2022, and the number continues to soar. The film made ₹ 193.41 Cr in its first week of release, with the first and second day of the film earning 4.50 Cr and 4.73 Cr respectively.

Huma Qureshi also received a grand welcome as fans and followers gathered at the location and welcomed her for the first-day-first show. She was overwhelmed and excited by the large crowd that gathered around her car and chanted, "Valimai, Valimai, Valimai!!!" The actor shared a clip of the 'madness' and could be heard saying, "This is insane, I love it."

On the opening day of the much-awaited film, Boney Kapoor and the cast and crew of the film attended the first-day-first show to watch Valimai with their fans in Chennai. Ardent fans gave the producer a warm welcome as they splattered curd and milk on the windshield of his car and welcomed him. 

More about Valimai 

Hailed as 'Inda's biggest action thriller', the Valimai trailer promised the audience an edge-of-the-seat thrilling watch. The trailer included glimpses of several action-packed scenes, bike chases and stunts. Ajith could be seen taking on the role of a police officer as he went head-to-head with the antagonist of the film, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda. Huma Qureshi also takes on a pivotal role in the film as she plays an officer alongside Ajith. The duo can be seen persevering against all odds and working hard to crack the code and solve their case.

Watch Valimai trailer here

