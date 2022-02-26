'Valimai' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar Starrer Continues To Get Good Numbers

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai has undoubtedly become one of the most highly talked about films of the year. After so many postponements it is finally released in the theatres on February 24 in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages.

As the movie was recently released, the fans have been rushing to the theatres to watch Ajith Kumar's power-packed performance on the big screen. While numerous fans were amazed after watching the film, many already declared it a blockbuster. The craze and hype around the film were reflected in its box office collection. It is receiving love from all corners and opened to some impressive numbers. Here we bring you Valimai box office collection day 2.

Valimai Box Office Collection Day 2

The Ajith Kumar starrer kicked off on a good note and is received well by the fans. As per the reports of Filmybeat, the actioner has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run on day 1 and minted around Rs 34.12 Crore (gross) on its opening day. It has managed to keep up with the impressive numbers on day 2 as well. As per the reports, the Tamil-language action thriller film, collected close to Rs 23 Crore (gross), making the total collection of the entertainer Rs 57.12 Crore (approx). Reportedly, Valimai is recorded as one of the highest openings in Tamil Nadu in recent times and might pick up a good pace towards the weekend.

It is expected that the film will get a tough fight from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak in the upcoming weeks.

More about Valimai

Touted as one of the most highly anticipated South Indian ventures, the film revolves around the cop hunting down a group of criminals on bikes. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside many other notable actors namely Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others. In the film, Ajith Kumar played the role of Arjun Kumar IPS, while Kartikeya essayed the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Image: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH