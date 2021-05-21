'Valimai' Cast: Know About The Actors In The Upcoming Tamil Film By Filmmaker H Vinoth

Valimai is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. Fans have been waiting for the release of the movie that has been postponed a few times because of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The makers have been updating the fans about the movie every then and now. Read further to know more about the Valimai cast

A look at the star cast of Valimai

Thala Ajith as Eshwaramoorthy

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith will play the lead role in the action thriller film. The actor will reportedly be portraying a character with shades of grey. As per IMDb, Ajith will essay the role of Eshwaramoorthy. The actor has reportedly performed his own stunts in the action sequences. Recently, while shooting a bike scene in the film, the actor sustained injuries. However, he continued shooting the scene despite injuries. It was reported that it was the climax sequence where Ajith was riding towards the camera and he was supposed to wheel the bike. However, he lost balance and fell backwards.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi who is recently seen in the Hollywood film Army of the Dead will be seen playing the female lead in Valimai. This movie will mark her second Tamil film after the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala that was released in 2018. Various actors were approached for the movie like Yami Gautam and Ileana D'cruz but in the end, Huma Qureshi was finalised. There has been no official update about the details of her character. Huma has earlier featured in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya. She will next be seen in the web series Maharani that will stream on Sony LIV from May 28.

Kartikeya Gummakonda as antagonist

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen playing the main antagonist in the upcoming film. The actor who is known for his role in the romantic action film RX100 will be seen in thrilling fight sequences with Thala Ajith in Valimai. Other than him, there will be two more antagonists.

