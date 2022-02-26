Valimai Day 2 Update: Why Is Ajith Kumar's Action Thriller Being Trimmed By 15 Minutes?

After much anticipation and postponements, Tamil star Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai finally released on February 24, 2022. The film was originally made in Tamil and was dubbed in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The movie reportedly earned around Rs 28.25 crore on its opening day, Thursday, which was not even a holiday.

The movie's massive opening marked the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar to date and the second-biggest of all time in the Tamil industry. The film soon became the talk of the town. While the makers are getting positive reviews from critics and the audience for the movie, they have also been receiving some feedback and complaints regarding the run-time of the film. Reportedly, the makers have decided to trim the film by a few minutes.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, there were a lot of complaints about the prolonged run-time of Valimai. The feedback reached the film's crew: Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor and the rest of the team. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the makers of the movie found the feedback constructive and have decided to trim the film.

The Tamil version of the movie has been trimmed by 12 minutes, while the Hindi version has been cut short by 15 minutes. Apart from cutting short the 15 minutes from the film's Hindi version, the makers have also removed the first track Naanga Vera Maari, which makes the Hindi version 18 minutes shorter.

The trimmed versions of the film reportedly came into effect on Friday evening, February 25, 2022. The ticket price of the film also came down on Friday, as compared to its opening day. The film is seemingly reaching heights of success and is expected to break box office records of the Tamil film industry.

Details about Valimai

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Valimai stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The actor plays the role of IPS officer Arjun Kumar in the movie, while Kartikeya essays the lead antagonist role. The film has been helmed by H Vinoth, while Boney Kapoor has bankrolled it.

The film's plot revolves around a fierce cop who hunts down goons and one major villain. The film has several action sequences and is successfully entertaining the audience.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor