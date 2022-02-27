'Valimai' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ajith-starrer Bowls Over Audience With Huge Numbers

After much anticipation and postponements, Tamil star Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai was finally released on February 24, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The movie reportedly earned close to Rs 33.5 in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. The lead actors of the film including Huma Qureshi and Ajith Kumar are currently basking in the success of their recently released film.

The high octane actioner is billed as a commercial entertainer packed with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The hype around the venture is considerably high and reflects in its box office collection. The movie's massive opening marked the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar to date and the second-biggest of all time in the Tamil industry. Overall, Valimai has bowled over the audience with its theatrical run at the box office on day one and day two. Here's the Valimai day 3 box office collection update.

Valimai Box Office Collection day 3

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai started off on a high note and has received a thunderous response at the box office. The film is witnessing great footfall in the theatres across India. Fans and other movie buffs have already declared the Tamil actioner a blockbuster film.

As per the reports of Filmy beat, Valimai has been received well by the audience and minted around Rs 34.12 crore (gross) on its opening day. It has managed to keep up with the impressive numbers on day 2 as well and collected close to Rs 23 crore (gross), taking the total collection of the entertainer to Rs 57.12 crore (approx).

On day 3, Valimai appears to be a major crowd puller as it has earned close to Rs 23 crore, taking the total collection of the film Rs 83.79 crore. With these impressive numbers, it is expected that Valimai might touch the Rs 100 crore benchmark in the upcoming weeks.

More about Valimai

In the film, Ajith Kumar plays the role of Arjun Kumar IPS, while Kartikeya essays the role of antagonist in the movie. The film revolves around the cop hunting down a group of criminals on bikes. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside many other notable actors namely Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others.

Image: @BoneyKapoor/Twitter