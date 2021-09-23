Valimai Glimpse To Release Today; Netizens Speculate Release Time

The upcoming film Valimai starring Thala Ajith is one of the most anticipated films in Tamil Nadu cinema. Ajith's fans have been waiting for the upcoming action thriller ever since its announcement. Here is Valimai glimpse release date and time.

As per some recent tweets, the filmmaker would unveil Valimai's teaser and trailer on September 23, 2021. Meanwhile, netizens have speculated 6 pm to be the release time for the trailer and teaser. As fans are eager to watch the film, they can't keep calm.

#BREAKING : According to official sources, a glimpse of most expected Thala #Ajithkumar 's #Valimai will be out tomorrow.. Thursday - Sep 23rd..



Teaser and Trailer will be released at a later date..



Get ready for #ValimaiGlimpse — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2021

Valimai release date

Earlier this week, producer Boney Kapoor announced Valimai's release date. The producer took to his social media handle and unveiled the film is set to hit the screens on the occasion of Pongal. He wrote, "Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022[sic]." Boney Kapoor also unveiled the motion poster of Valimai. The motion poster saw several stills of Ajith with a piece of powerful music in the background. It also saw some photos of a fight sequence reflecting the film's theme.

Valimai also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda in the role of the lead antagonist. On Kartikeya's 29th birthday, the team of the film wished him by unveiling his first look. Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film, took to his Twitter handle to wish Kartikeya on his birthday. In his tweet, he shared the first look of the film's villain. The poster had Kartikeya wearing a black printed pullover while holding an old phone in his hand and a fierce look on his face. The tweet read, "Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya Stay blessed always[sic]."

Meanwhile, Kartikeya fans showered him with love on his birthday. The tweet saw his fans cheering for him and wishing him luck for the movie. They also asked the producer for the film's teaser.

Earlier in July, the filmmakers treated Ajith Kumar's fans with his official first look from the film. Ajith Kumar will reportedly play the role of a cop in the upcoming film. The first look had Ajith wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with black goggles and shoes. The actor also had a long weapon in his hand with the ball at the end. The backdrop hinted at a fight sequence as it had a factory on fire.

(Image: @boneykapoor/Twitter)