Huma Qureshi shares glimpse of Valimai fans at first day first show

As the film hit the big screens on Thursday, Valimai fans seem to have been excited to watch the much-awaited film in theatres. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to her Instagram account and could be heard saying, "This is insane, I love it" as she sat in her car surrounded by fans cheering her on. The actor also began cheering, "Valimai, Valimai, Valimai!!" along with her fans. She was also seen entering the cinema hall and panned the camera on the audience gathered to watch the first screening of the movie. She captioned the clip, "The power of #Valimai #FirstDayFirstShow absolute madness". Several popular personalities including Bhumi Pednekar, Raghavendra Mahat and many more congratulated and cheered for the actor in the comments section of the post.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Katrikey Gummakonda and Selva in lead roles alongside Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi. The Valimai trailer itself caught fans' attention when it was released by the makers and promised an action-packed adventure. It featured several fight scenes and stunts, that had fans in awe.

Valimai fans have taken the internet by storm after the release of the film and only have great things to say about the Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi-starrer. Fans called it a 'blockbuster' and hailed the actors for the thrilling action sequences. Some also seemed to love the bike chases and called them 'terrific', while others mentioned that had 'Goosebumps' watching the movie.

That lengthy bike chase scene, which comes after 30 minutes into the film, is terrific. Even French audiences are going crazy. What a man.. 🔥🔥🔥 #ValimaiFDFS #Valimai️ — Broken 💔 (@naanepaavam0) February 24, 2022

Goosebumps 💥 Second half Bus fight 😲 What a Screen play...

All peoples Must Watch it on Theaters ✌️



Our Tamil movie 🍿 going to another peek level... 😊❤️ 4.5/5 mass effect movie.



Congratulations Thala Fans ❤️#Valimai #ValimaiThePower #ValimaiFDFS — Rajasekar (@prsekar05) February 24, 2022

