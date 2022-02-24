Last Updated:

WATCH | 'Valimai': Huma Qureshi Shares Clip Of 'madness' As Fans Gather For First Day First Show

Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi were most recently seen in the much-awaited action film 'Valimai', which hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24.

valimai

Image: Instagram/@ajith_0fficial, @iamhumaq


Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi are currently basking in the success of their most recently released action film Valimai, which hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24. Huma took to her social media account on the day of the release and appeared to be attending the first-day first show of Valimai. She gave netizens a glimpse of the 'power of Valimai' as a large group of people could be seen surrounding her car and cheering for her as she entered the venue.

Huma Qureshi shares glimpse of Valimai fans at first day first show

As the film hit the big screens on Thursday, Valimai fans seem to have been excited to watch the much-awaited film in theatres. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to her Instagram account and could be heard saying, "This is insane, I love it" as she sat in her car surrounded by fans cheering her on. The actor also began cheering, "Valimai, Valimai, Valimai!!" along with her fans. She was also seen entering the cinema hall and panned the camera on the audience gathered to watch the first screening of the movie. She captioned the clip, "The power of #Valimai #FirstDayFirstShow absolute madness". Several popular personalities including Bhumi Pednekar, Raghavendra Mahat and many more congratulated and cheered for the actor in the comments section of the post.

Watch the video here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Katrikey Gummakonda and Selva in lead roles alongside Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi. The Valimai trailer itself caught fans' attention when it was released by the makers and promised an action-packed adventure. It featured several fight scenes and stunts, that had fans in awe.

Watch the Valimai trailer here

Valimai review

Valimai fans have taken the internet by storm after the release of the film and only have great things to say about the Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi-starrer. Fans called it a 'blockbuster' and hailed the actors for the thrilling action sequences. Some also seemed to love the bike chases and called them 'terrific', while others mentioned that had 'Goosebumps' watching the movie.

Image: Instagram/@ajith_0fficial, @iamhumaq

