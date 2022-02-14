'Valimai' Makers Share New Glimpses From Ajith Kumar's Action Thriller; Watch

After a number of setbacks and postponements, the action-packed thriller Valimai is finally set to hit the theatres on February 25, this year. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film has promised loads of never-seen-before action and hair-raising stunts. Fueling the anticipation of fans even further, the makers have now released new glimpses from the film ahead of its release.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Boney Kapoor, who is producing the project under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, shared a video to unveil new glimpses from the film. The video showed high octane action with massive guns performed by actor Ajith Kumar and his daredevil bike stunts whilst escaping cops.

Boney Kapoor shared the clip with the caption, ''Experience the power of Valimai! In cinemas only. Releasing on 24th February in Tamil ,Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. (sic)'' The clip was enough to raise the fans' expectations even further as they could not contain their excitement to catch the film in theatres soon. Watch the clip here.

More on 'Valimai'

Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist of the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. With the new date announced, the movie will lock horns with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Moreover, as per a report by ANI, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to join hands with Ajith Kumar for the third time as their upcoming film will go on floors in March this year. The report stated, ''After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale."

(Image: @BoneyKapoor/Twitter)