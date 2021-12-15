'Valimai' Making Video Shares Ajith Kumar Film Crew's Struggles Shooting During Pandemic

South superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to make his comeback on the bring screen with his action movie Valimai. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies and will also star Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda. Makers recently unveiled the making process of the movie and shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the action-packed flick. Ajith could be seen performing some high octaved that included several automobiles. The makers also shared a glimpse at how the cast and crew struggled to shoot the movie during the pandemic.

BTS of Ajith's action-packed scenes in Valimai

Fueling the excitement of fans, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, dropped the making process of the movie. The video featured how some of the high octave action scenes were shot. As the video progressed the team shared how they overcame the obstacle of shooting after the pandemic hit the country and commended the determination of the cast and actor Ajith Kumar to complete the film.

They wrote, ''When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live, hoping to love, hoping to do what we love. Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope, confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again. Thank you Ajith sir for your support, hard work and commitment.'' Watch the video below-

Meanwhile, the first poster of Valimai was shared by producer Boney Kapoor, earlier this year July. As he shared the poster he wrote, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind[sic]."

Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him Thala

Ajith Kumar was fondly referred to as Thala Ajith across the industry by his fans and fellow industry members. Ajith released a statement last month, requesting fans to stop calling him Thala. The actor said that he preferred Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK. his statement read, "To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."

Image: Twitter/@boneykapoor