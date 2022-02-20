'Valimai': New Promo Of Ajith Kumar Starrer Unveils More On Film's Plot; Watch

After facing multiple setbacks and postponements, Ajith Kumar's long-gestating film Valimai is all set to release on February 24 in theatres. Promising high octane action, the film is billed as a mass entertainer packed with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The hype around the venture is considerably high as fans trend the film on social media.

With only a few days left for its release, fans are growing eager to witness Ajith Kumar in action. Fueling the anticipation, Boney Kapoor, who is backing the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, shared a new promo ahead of release to give a closer look at the actor's character, Arjun Kumar, an IPS officer.

'Valimai' new sneak peek

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Boney Kapoor shared a new promo depicting a closer look at Ajith Kumar's character in the action flick. The video shares a glimpse into the heartfelt equation with his mother which eventually becomes a source of his power. It was shared with the caption, ''Emotions drive power and just in 4 days experience it with #Valimai! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on 24th Feb 2022. (sic)'' Take a look.

Valimai release date, cast & more

Ajith Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist of the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will also feature Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in significant roles. The forthcoming film will mark the second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and actor Ajith Kumar.

Moreover, with the new release date announced, the movie will lock horns with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor is all set to join hands with producer Boney Kapoor for the third time as the filming is set to go on floors in March. Recently, the latter shared a cryptic poster of Ajith Kumar on Twitter and wrote, ''Prep mode on #AK61 (sic)''

Talking about the same, ANI reported that after wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. "In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale," the news agency added.

