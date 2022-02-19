'Valimai' New Promo Video Guarantees Never-seen-before Action Scenes By Ajith Kumar; Watch

With the release date inching closer, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai are leaving no stones unturned as they promote the forthcoming actioner. Promising high octane action along with a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the film has garnered major hype prior to its release despite facing multiple postponements in view of surging COVID-19 cases in the country. Slated to be released on February 24, excited fans flooded social media with requests of new sneak-peeks from the film ahead of release.

Not to be the one disappointing the fans, producer Boney Kapoor, who is backing the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, dropped new teasers from the movie. Check out the videos here.

Valimai new sneak-peek

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Boney Kapoor shared a video featuring some never-seen-before action scenes starring Ajith Kumar's character Arjun Kumar IPS. The actor is seen tactically and skillfully manoeuvring a bus to chase off the goons on bikes. The video was shared with the caption, ''Roller coaster ride of Action & Emotion starts in 5 days''.

Another sneak-peek of the film showed an emotional back story of the character with his loving mother. The video manages to evoke an emotional reaction from the fans and raised the expectations of the film being a mass entertainer. Boney Kapoor shared the video with the caption, ''Power of Emotions''.

Valimai to lock horns with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajith Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist of the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will also feature Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in significant roles. With the new release date announced, the movie will lock horns with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Moreover, Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar have already started work on their third collaboration which is set to go on floors in March. As per ANI, ''After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale."

Image: @BoneyKapoor/Twitter