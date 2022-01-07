'Valimai', 'Radhe Shyam' Get Postponed But 4 Telugu Films Releasing On OTT; Check Details

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has led to a possible third wave. Several state governments have advised people to stay indoors and follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols and precautions. The government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings in places like weddings and even theatres.

As the film industry is one of the most affected industries due to the pandemic, several filmmakers had to postpone the release of their movies, such as Radhe Shyam and Valimai, who had promised a theatrical release. However, with people keeping themselves safe while staying indoors, OTT platforms are the primary source of entertainment. While many movies have rescheduled or postponed their release, several others are set to arrive on streaming services soon. Here is the list of all Telugu movies making their way to streaming giants today, Jan 7th.

4 Telugu movies to release on OTT platforms soon

With the onset of the COVID-19 third wave, people are advised to stay indoors. As OTT services are what people nowadays choose for their entertainment, many blockbuster Telugu movies, including Allu Arun's Pushpa and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, are set to arrive on viewers' home screens.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The film will begin streaming today, January 7, 2022, at 8 pm. The Sukumar directorial also cast Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist.

Akhanda

After a successful theatrical run, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is set for its digital release. The fantasy drama, which follows Akhanda, a strong devotee of Lord Shiva, is helmed by Boyapati Srinu. The film is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on January 21, 2022.

Lakshya and Varudu Kaavalenu

After successful theatrical releases of his two recent movies, actor Naga Shaurya is now gearing up for their digital release. The actor's sports drama Lakshya is set to stream on Aha Video, an OTT platform for Telugu content, on January 7, 2022. This Dheerendra Santossh Jagarlapudi directorial also cast Ketika Sharma as the leading lady. On the other hand, Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu will be available to stream on Zee5 from January 7. These movies will be available in Telugu.

Image: Instagram/@actorshaurya/@balakrishna_nandamuri_/@alluarjunonline