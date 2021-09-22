'Valimai': Thala Ajith Kumar Starrer Release Date Announced, Teaser To Be Out This Week

South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming family-action drama Valimai is set to release next year on the occasion of Pongal 2022. Producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and announced the latest update. The film was earlier expected to release for Deepavali this year and clash with Rajinikanth starrer film Annaatthe. Now, in the recent development, the makers have postponed the release to work on the post-production of the film. According to various media reports, the makers are eyeing to release the teaser on September 23.

The makers had shared the motion picture and first-look for Valimai after a year of fans asking for updates and trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate. According to various media reports, Ajith Kumar will be playing a police officer in the film. Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru.

Previously, the producer also shared the first look of Kartikeya playing the villain in the upcoming film. The poster had Kartikeya wearing a black printed pullover. He had an old phone in his hand and a fierce look on his face. The tweet read, "Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya Stay blessed always[sic]." The movie is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, with Yuvan Shankar Raja being in charge of the music composition and Nirav Shah on board as the cinematographer. Valimai also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney, and Yogi Babu in important roles.

The film is expected to be packed with action sequences and stunts. Meanwhile, Superstar Ajith is also famous for his stint as a race driver, having participated in prestigious circuits in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. The actor is one among very few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships as well as the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. In terms of work, he is known for his performance in Mankatha, Citizen, Amarkalam, Kireedam, Billa among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ask_preetham_solomon