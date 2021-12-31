'Valimai' Trailer: Did The Ajith Kumar Starrer's Trailer Live Up To Fans' Expectations?

Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil film Valimai is one of the most anticipated movies in the industry. Ajith Kumar's fans were waiting for the movie's trailer ever since it was announced. As the trailer released on December 30, 2021, fans welcomed it with an open heart. Ahead of its release, fans began to celebrate Valimai Trailer Fest on social media. The trailer gave fans a peek at intense bike action scenes and Ajith Kumar's high-octane hand-to-hand combat scenes as well.

Valimai trailer opens up to an intense action scene as Ajith Kumar is seen chasing the bad guys in a bus. Ajith is set to play the role of a fierce cop in the upcoming action drama. The film's plot is touted to revolve around Ajith Kumar's cop character who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, the lead antagonist.

Ajith and Kartikeya further get engaged in a deadly cat and mouse chase. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth while Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor have bankrolled it. As Valimai trailer is still trending on Twitter, here is how fans reacted to it.

Netizens laud Ajith for Valimai trailer

Soon after the film's trailer was released, fans began to share their reviews about the action-packed three-minute video. A Twitter user penned how he loved the trailer and quipped that the action sequences in the film are going to be amazing.

He also lauded Yuvan Shankar Raja for the background score and H. Vinoth for the script. The fan wrote, "Trailer was amazing This Fight gonna be big for sure Yuvan Sir bgm H vinoth sir Scripts Ajith sir In full rage."

Another one shared his favourite scene from the trailer and wrote, "It's impressive how they made this shot so good (brilliance of Nirav Shah @dhilipaction) and possible which we never saw in tamil cinema before, really excited for the movie and especially for the action sequences."

My review on #Valimaitrailer

Trailer was amazing💥

This Fight gonna be big😌💥for sure 😉

Yuvan Sir bgm 🎉✨

H vinoth sir Scripts

Ajith sir In full rage💥#VALIMAITrailerFeast #Valimai #AjithKumar — Abishek ( Vaccinated)😷 (@Abishek37903715) December 30, 2021

It's impressive how they made this shot so good (brilliance of #NiravShah @dhilipaction) and possible which we never saw in tamil cinema before, really excited for the movie and especially for the action sequences🔥AK's rage gonna storm from pongal.#ValimaiTrailer #ValimaiPongal pic.twitter.com/nlrigmPEng — Lokesh Wayne (@LokeshWayne) December 30, 2021

A Twitter user lauded the trailer's high octane action scenes, stunts, background score and Ajith Kumar's performance. Several fans also expressed their excitement for the film and penned that they cannot wait for its release. Here is how more fans reacted to the film's first look.

And that's called trailer. #ThalaAjith is back with bang. 🔥💥

High octane action scene, stunts, incredible bgm and Thala's presence. Can't wait for this one. #Valimai #ValimaiTrailer #VALIMAITrailerFeast pic.twitter.com/6HfarS8AuQ — R O H A N ⚡ (@Rohan4Salman) December 30, 2021

#ValimaiTrailer trailer out now......A visual treat....The action sequences will blow your mind.

INSANE is an understatement and goosebumps guaranteed. Please use headphones to enjoy the sound.

Cannot wait to watch it on First Day First Show.

AJITH KUMAR SIR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.#Valimai pic.twitter.com/kki6aP4H43 — Highonkokken (@johnkokken1) December 30, 2021

#ValimaiTrailer s just like hitting every ball out of D park.Authenticity in making,especially bike stunts & camera angles R 1st of its kind 2 Kollywood & even Indian cinema. D apt movie for #AjithKumar to step in2 pan India mode.AK in a complete savage mode #VALIMAITrailerFeast — Vijay (@vijaymani83) December 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@jvishnu_3