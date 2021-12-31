Last Updated:

'Valimai' Trailer: Did The Ajith Kumar Starrer's Trailer Live Up To Fans' Expectations?

The makers of Ajith Kumar starrer 'Valimai' recently unveiled the film's trailer. As the trailer is still trending on Twitter, here is how fans reacted t it.

Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil film Valimai is one of the most anticipated movies in the industry. Ajith Kumar's fans were waiting for the movie's trailer ever since it was announced. As the trailer released on December 30, 2021, fans welcomed it with an open heart. Ahead of its release, fans began to celebrate Valimai Trailer Fest on social media. The trailer gave fans a peek at intense bike action scenes and Ajith Kumar's high-octane hand-to-hand combat scenes as well.

Valimai trailer opens up to an intense action scene as Ajith Kumar is seen chasing the bad guys in a bus. Ajith is set to play the role of a fierce cop in the upcoming action drama. The film's plot is touted to revolve around Ajith Kumar's cop character who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, the lead antagonist.

Ajith and Kartikeya further get engaged in a deadly cat and mouse chase. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth while Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor have bankrolled it. As Valimai trailer is still trending on Twitter, here is how fans reacted to it.

Netizens laud Ajith for Valimai trailer

Soon after the film's trailer was released, fans began to share their reviews about the action-packed three-minute video. A Twitter user penned how he loved the trailer and quipped that the action sequences in the film are going to be amazing.

He also lauded Yuvan Shankar Raja for the background score and H. Vinoth for the script. The fan wrote, "Trailer was amazing This Fight gonna be big for sure Yuvan Sir bgm H vinoth sir Scripts Ajith sir In full rage."

Another one shared his favourite scene from the trailer and wrote, "It's impressive how they made this shot so good (brilliance of Nirav Shah @dhilipaction) and possible which we never saw in tamil cinema before, really excited for the movie and especially for the action sequences."

A Twitter user lauded the trailer's high octane action scenes, stunts, background score and Ajith Kumar's performance. Several fans also expressed their excitement for the film and penned that they cannot wait for its release. Here is how more fans reacted to the film's first look.

