'Valimai' Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar Starrer Packs A Punch With High-octane Action Sequences

After a long wait and much anticipation, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai have finally released the action pack trailer of the movie. Even before the trailer of the movie was released, fans trended #ValimaiTrailer fest on social media. The trailer of Valimai gives fans a peek at intense bike action scenes and Ajith Kumar's high-octane hand-to-hand combat scenes as well.

Valimai Trailer out now

The trailer of Valimai opens up to an intense action scene as Ajith Kumar's character is seen chasing the bad guys on a bus. In the movie, Ajith will be playing the role of a cop who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is the main antagonist of the movie. Ajith along with Huma Qureshi, who is an officer in his team, try to solve the case while also engaging in a deadly cat and mouse chase. Watch the trailer here-

The action thriller film has been written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. This film marked the second collaboration between Ajith, and director Vinoth and after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film made headlines due to the persuasion of fans who demanded update about the movie after it was delayed due to the pandemic, as a result, the movie was tagged as "the most-anticipated Tamil film" by the media.

The makers had earlier released the making video of Valimai and shared how the action scenes were shot. As the video progressed the team shared how they overcame the obstacle of shooting after the pandemic hit the country and commended the determination of the cast and actor Ajith Kumar to complete the film.

They wrote, ''When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live, hoping to love, hoping to do what we love. Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope, confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again. Thank you Ajith sir for your support, hard work and commitment.''

Image: Twitter/@galattadotcom