Quick links:
Image: A Still from 'Valimai' Trailer
Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Tamil action-thriller film, Valimai recently hit the screens and created a huge buzz among the fans in no time. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside many other notable actors namely Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others.
As the movie was recently released, the fans have been rushing to the theatres to watch Ajith Kumar's power-packed performance on the big screen. While numerous fans were amazed after watching the film, the others already declared it a blockbuster. Read further ahead to get all the latest updates on how the fans liked Ajith Kumar's Tamil thriller.
Many fans took to their respective Twitter handles and began dropping their reviews on Ajith Kumar's latest movie, Valimai. Some fans even began tweeting while sitting in the theatres and mentioned how they liked the first half of the film. A user stated that the first half of the film was amazing and they were awaiting the next half of the film to enjoy. Another user lauded the power-packed bike stunts in the film and mentioned that even Hollywood did not have such action-packed stunt scenes. Some also praised the movie songs and stated that they were an ultimate treat to the fans.
Some also speculated that the movie will surely be a blockbuster and added that it was the best Massy Indian film in recent times. Some fans also took to Twitter and stated that they got goosebumps during a thrilling bus fight sequence in the film and even lauded the screenplay. They also added that it was a must-watch film and everyone should go watch it in theatres. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions.
#Valimai 1st Half : #AK Verithanam..— Minakshi Rawat (@RawatMinakshi2) February 24, 2022
Dir #HVinoth Tharamana Sambhavam loading..
Interval Bike action sequence - Even Hollywood movies don't have that kind of stunts..#NaangaVeraMari Song - Ultimate treat for fans..
Crimes using Hi-tech by Bikers.. #AK Mass is dominating.. pic.twitter.com/cJZ2VthHNI
#OneWordReview#Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #ValimaiFDFS— Kamal Haasan Universe (@kamal_universe) February 24, 2022
“BLOCKBUSTER”
It’s the best Massy Indian film in recent time.
ThalaAjith is in Full Form,
Don’t Miss it.
🔄👌🔄👌
4.9⭐/5. pic.twitter.com/dmxSlvUVnq
Everyone is gangster .. until the real monster arrives 🤙— Prince Siva Swarna (@sivaswarna2) February 24, 2022
RIP Kollywood records 🔥🔥👌👌
Thala mania all over .. back with a bang#Valimai #ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiDay pic.twitter.com/5EwUaYoUD2
ஒரே வார்த்தை : விவேகத்துல சிவா சாதிக்க முடியாத விஷயத்தை #Valimai ல வினோத் சாதிச்சுட்டார்!😍💪. ஒரு ஒரு Frame வேற லெவல் பண்ணி இருக்கான் #வினோத் 👌👯#ValimaiThePower— Kirthick 👑 (@AK_Kirthick) February 24, 2022
That lengthy bike chase scene, which comes after 30 minutes into the film, is terrific. Even French audiences are going crazy. What a man.. 🔥🔥🔥 #ValimaiFDFS #Valimai️— Broken 💔 (@naanepaavam0) February 24, 2022
Just watched #FDFS #Valimai movie— Shanthosh (@shanthosh) February 24, 2022
Mass, class and blockbuster daaaw
Eee yuga namthe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbQK5R56Bw
Goosebumps 💥 Second half Bus fight 😲 What a Screen play...— Rajasekar (@prsekar05) February 24, 2022
All peoples Must Watch it on Theaters ✌️
Our Tamil movie 🍿 going to another peek level... 😊❤️ 4.5/5 mass effect movie.
Congratulations Thala Fans ❤️#Valimai #ValimaiThePower #ValimaiFDFS
#Valimai 1st half done 👍 Gripping narration for most part.waiting on 2nd half. Ferocious Ajith. #ValimaiDay #ValimaiFDFS— Raghu436 (@436game) February 24, 2022
Canada Premiere show.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.