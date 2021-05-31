Vamshi Paidipally Confirms Uniting With Actor Vijay For His Bilingual Film

Vamshi Paidipally is one of the prolific filmmakers from the Telugu movie industry and has even won a National Award for one of his movies. He recently made a confirmation that he has joined hands with one of the spectacular actors of the Tamil movie industry, Vijay. He even revealed a few details about the film during his recent interaction.

Vamshi Paidipally & Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate for a bilingual movie

According to reports by Pinkvilla, filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally recently revealed in an interview that he will be working with Talapathy Vijay for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie. While the title of the film hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected to be titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. This movie will also mark Thalapathy Vijay’s debut in the Telugu cinema. No official announcements have been made yet but the movie is expected to be backed by Dil Raju.

One of the sources close to the team also revealed a while ago how things were moving at a quick pace for Dil Raju as the filmmaker was arranging meetings for Vijay with top directors from the Telugu film industry. It was also revealed how Vamshi Paidipally and Vijay were planning to collaborate together as the former narrated an action-packed thriller with social elements in it to the actor. It was also reported that there were more narrations taking place in the upcoming weeks yet the makers had already confirmed Vamshi Paidipally and Vijay’s collaboration that is expected to hit the screens in the first quarter of 2022.

Vamshi Paidipally’s movies

Vamshi Paidipally began his movie career as an assistant director for the 2002 released film Eeswar which marked the debut of the talented actor Prabhas. He further worked in the Ravi Teja-starrer movie Bhadra released in 2005. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with the movie Munna which featured Prabhas, Ileana D’Cruz, Rahul Dev, Prakash Raj and Kota Srinivasa Rao in pivotal roles. Though the movie could not gain much appreciation from the fans, his next movie titled Brindavanam became a huge hit among the audience as well as the critics. It featured popular actor NTR Jr along with other actors namely Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi and others. His other popular movies include Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharishi.

