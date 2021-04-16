Vanakkam Da Mappilei Movie's Review On Twitter; Netizens Call The Film A 'stress Buster'

Quick links:
Vanakkam Da Mappilei movie's review (Image Credits: G.V Prakash's Twitter)
Vanakkam Da Mappilei starring G. V Prakash Kumar and Yogi Babu released on April 16, 2021, on Sun TV. Several netizens are praising the film and are appreciating the actors for their performance. A number of netizens took to Twitter to express their views on the film and what they loved most about G.V Prakash’s new movie. For the people wondering about the Vanakkam Da Mappilei movie's review on Twitter, here’s everything you need to know.
Vanakkam Da Mappilei has garnered a positive response from the netizens. Several netizens called the film ‘a great stress buster’ while several others praised the acting skills of the main lead. Some users took to Twitter and said that they have no words to describe the ride the film offers and it seems like everybody on the Internet is loving this combination of romance and comedy. Some fans also praised the chemistry of G.V Prakash and Amritha Aiyer in the movie. Check out some of the Vanakkam Da Mappilei movie's reviews on Twitter.
@gvprakash bro acting superðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— Dinesh Kumar.R (@iamdineshDA) April 16, 2021
Just now ðŸ‘€ the movie
Funukku #VanakkamDaMappilei guarentty
then
my all time fav ðŸ‘‹ bye bye song sing by
my thalaiva @dhanushkraja â¤ï¸ voice sema sirâœ¨âœ¨âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/iRTWChzKnX
Watching #VanakkamDaMappilei Now .full Enjoyment @gvprakash Sir @rajeshmdirector pic.twitter.com/lopf7MOagC— SaiDFC01 (@DFCSai01) April 16, 2021
#VanakkamDaMappilei Loved this ðŸ¥°@gvprakash rocked thisðŸ¥°@Actor_Amritha alsoâ¤— Praveeen Raveendran (@PraveeenRaveen1) April 16, 2021
#VanakkamDaMappilei It is just nothing but a great stress buster.... excellent film making......balanced and excellent acting by @gvprakash @Actor_Amritha .....Gives some positive vibe to start my day #VanakkamDaMappilei pic.twitter.com/UKszqTOOX1— subashkumar (@subash03237277) April 16, 2021
Wow..!!ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Watching #VanakkamDaMappilei ..Full entertainment..SemaðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³@gvprakash broo...ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— Abi (@Abi51240887) April 16, 2021
Vera level...ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ðŸ™Œ#VanakkamDaMappileionSunnxt pic.twitter.com/HX28tL0jeF
No words to say â¤ï¸ðŸ˜»ðŸ˜» As usual @gvprakash my darling just made it ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤™ðŸ¥° Kudos to the entire team â˜ºï¸â¤ï¸ @Actor_Amritha Cutiee ðŸ’—ðŸ’— Finally a fun filled comedy romantic movie ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ #VanakkamDaMappilei @gvprakash Chlm ðŸ’žðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/sFNe7ty8lE— ð•¸ð–†ð–ð–Žð–™ð–ð–†ð–†â¤ï¸ð•¯ð–ð–†ð–“ð–šð–˜ð–â™¡â€¿â™¡ (@Kuttay_Queen) April 16, 2021
#VanakkamDaMappilei— S*A*I*L*O*R (@Shanak_Msd) April 16, 2021
What a Movie @gvprakash Anna your acting is super and Much needed one in this pandemic times to feel Some relief in these tough times.. @Actor_Amritha looks gorgeous asusual.
Overall In a single Word It made my day to start off with some positive vibes..
The movie revolves around a guy named Mariner Aravind who enjoys a happy life by working six months on the sea and six months on land. Later on, he falls in love with a girl named Thulasi, who doesn’t reciprocate his love. Eventually, after a lot of hardships, love finally starts to begin between them but an incident from Aravind’s past becomes a troublemaker in his new relationship with Thulasi. G. V Prakash plays the role of Mariner Aravind and Amritha Aiyer plays the role of Thulasi in the movie.
Actors like G. V Prakash Kumar, Yogi Babu, Pragathi, Anand Raj, and M.S Bhaskar are playing crucial roles in the movie. Daniel Annie Pope and Amritha Aiyer are also playing pivotal roles in the movie. M. Rajes directed the movie whereas Siddharth Ranganathan helmed the cinematography department of the movie. The music is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar himself, who has also composed music for Dhanush’s Aadukalam and Gangs of Wasseypur. Ashish Joseph edited the movie whereas Suresh Kallery did the setup design of the movie.
