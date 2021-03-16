Vanitha Vijayakumar Joins The Cast Of Prashanth's Much-acclaimed Film 'Andhagan'

Indian actor Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is known for her acting chops in films like Summa Nachunu Irukku, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, Hitler Brothers, Chandralekha and more, is all set to join the cast of the much-awaited film Andhagan. However, the makers have not yet disclosed Vanitha's role in the film. The movie also marks the comeback of popular nineties actor Prashanth in the lead role. The film is the remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi movie, Andhadhun which the makers have now begun shooting on the same.

Prashanth recently took to Twitter to tell his fans that filming for his upcoming film has begun. He wrote that he was thrilled to announce that filming on his next project has started. The Andhagan cast, including Simran Bagga and Kartik, posed with the film's crew and Prashanth in the photos. Take a look at the post below.

Vanitha Vijayakumar on the work front

Vanitha Vijayakumar made her acting debut opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Chandralekha. Post that, she also starred in lead roles in a few films such as Manickam, Kaakai Siraginile and more. Vanitha then got married and took a sabbatical from the acting industry. She later made her mark in the industry by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan and also the Cooku With Comali season one and Kalakka povadhu Yaaru season nine.

About the movie

The film Andhagan will be bankrolled by Prashanth's father Thiyagarajan. He bought the film's rights last year, in the year 2020. Simran will play Tabu, while Prashanth will portray a blind pianist similar to Ayushmann Khurrana who witnesses a murder and becomes entangled in it. The film's poster was unveiled by the producers in January. Andhagan also stars Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, Leela Samson, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Manobala in crucial roles. The music of the film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

About Prashanth

Actor Prashanth had gained popularity during the early 90s as he made his debut with Radha Bharathi's much-acclaimed film Vaigasi Poranthachu. He has also won many accolades for his debut role in the movie. The actor was later popular for films like Chembaruthi, Vanna Vanna Pookkal, Jeans and Jodi. Prashanth was last seen in the Tamil film, Johnny and Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama respectively.