Vanita Vijayakumar Lashes Out At Kasthuri Shankar For Visiting Vijayalakshmi

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and actor Vanitha Vijayakumar often finds herself embroiled in a controversy due to her sharp tongue and her no-nonsense attitude. The actor had deactivated her Twitter account after a heated altercation with Kasthuri Shankar. Now, Vanitha is back on social media and has lashed out at Kasthuri yet again. This time, the Hitler Brothers actor has targetted Kasturi after the latter visited actor Vijayalakshmi who tried to commit suicide and was also hospitalized after the same. Vanitha called out Kasthuri for discussing the personal and vulnerable details of Vijayalakshmi's life on social media openly.

Vanitha Vijayakumar lashes out at Kasthuri Shankar

Vanitha took to her Twitter to call Kasthuri a 'fake lawyer' and a wannabe investigative officer or an FBI officer. She said how Kasthuri thinks that she can discuss the personal life of every celebrity and go on to discuss or dissect them. She further lashed out at Kasthuri calling her a person who is full of 'poison and venom.' For the unversed, Vijayalakshmi was immediately rushed to the hospital after she tried to commit suicide.

Kasthuri not only visited the actor and her family in the hospital but also revealed the details of her meeting with them on social media. She wrote how she has offered help to the actor and her family. She called Vijayalakshmi along with her mother and sister to be 'three broken, paranoid, cornered as well as tragic women'. Kasturi had also written how she has worked with Vijayalakshmi's sister Usha and has also attended her marriage as well as her entire life unravel. She described their state to be unrecognizable in the hospital. Vanita quoted this tweet of the Naanga actor to lash back out at her. Take a look.

Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them .she is full of poison and venom. https://t.co/1cVYnhxRoC — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 27, 2020

Kasthuri Shankar reveals on her visit to Vijayalakshmi

Kasthuri had further thanked Gayathri Raguramm who had made medical arrangements for Vijayalakshmi. She also stated that she does not believe that there were any political motivations behind the timely help given to the actor. The actor stated that saving Vijayalakshmi's life was of prime importance first. Kasthuri added that one can debate the veracity of Vijayalakshmi's claims behind her suicide attempt later. Kasthuri also revealed to have spoken to Vijayalakshmi's sister Usha to get a further light into the matter.

A heartfelt thank you to Gayathri Raguramm who had made arrangements for their medical care yesterday. I do not believe there are political motivations behind her timely help. The first step is to save vijayalakshmi's life. We can debate the veracity of her claims later. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

