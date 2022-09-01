Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Fangirls Over Thalapathy Vijay; Drops Pictures With 'favourite' Star

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was on cloud nine as she met superstar Thalapathy Vijay during her flight to Hyderabad. The stars, who starred together in the 2018 political action film Sarkar, were seen shedding smiles as they posed for multiple selfies posted by Varalaxmi on social media. Varalaxmi also penned a note for her 'favourite' star, quipping that she never had 'such a good flight.' She exclaimed that their time was filled with 'laughter, chit-chat' and more.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar bumps into Thalapathy Vijay during recent flight

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, August 31, Varalaxmi shared multiple pictures with Vijay as they posed on their flight seats. In the caption, she wrote, "Never had such a good flight to hyd...haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day...thank u @Jagadishbliss heheheh....so much fun...ludo..laughter..chit chat..perfect flight..perfect day." Take a look.

Never had such a good flight to hyd...haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day...thank u @Jagadishbliss heheheh....so much fun...ludo..laughter..chit chat..perfect flight..perfect day.. pic.twitter.com/dX9cDLdtw1 — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) August 31, 2022

The duo shared the screen together in AR Murugadoss' Sarkar, which also starred Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and Pala in pivotal roles. While Varalaxmi took on the role of antagonist Komalavalli, the daughter of a corrupt politician, Vijay appeared as Sundar Ramaswamy, a businessman-turned-politician.

Varalaxmi is quite active on Instagram, giving fans constant updates about her life. She recently underwent a major physical transformation and detailed her 'struggles and challenges' in an inspirational post.

Sharing stunning pictures of herself, the actor wrote, "The struggle is real.. the challenge is real.. but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want..No one can tell you who you are.. or what you have to be.. Challenge yourself.. make yourself the competition.. and you will be surprised with the amount you can achieve.. 4 months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it.. do whatever makes you happy.. don’t do things to make others happy..Don’t let anyone tell you what u can and cannot do.!!! Confidence is your only weapon..!! Believe in yourself.!!!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUSARATHKUMAR)